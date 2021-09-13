Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Bodysuit Triggers Jokes on Twitter

Kim Kardashian wear a Balenciaga leather bodysuit at New York.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Kim Kardashian is known for her daring choice of clothing, that she almost always manages to pull off. Keeping up with this reputation, the influencer was spotted in New York ahead of the Met Gala in an all-black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered literally everything, even her face.
While fashion pundits might have a more critical view of this, to the plain audience, this head to toe leather outfit seems almost absurd. Check out the picture posted by Kardashian on her Instagram:
The outfit is definitely a fashion statement, but Twitter had some other thoughts, rather, jokes about it that were gold nonetheless. Check out some of the best ones here:
What do you think of this look?
