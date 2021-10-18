Kerala Couple Braves Flood to Reach Wedding Venue in a Cooking Vessel

A couple in Kerala, Akash and Aishwarya, travelled in a cooking vessel through flooded lanes to get married on Monday. The temple that they were supposed to get married at was also flooded as heavy rains have lashed the state recently.

The couple, both health workers in a hospital in Chengannur, tied the knot in a semi-flooded hall and had invited very few people, due to the COVID pandemic. Akash and Aishwarya told reporters that they decided to stay on schedule and get married on Monday so as to not miss the auspicious day. Aishwarya said, "We all are happy that the wedding took place at the planned auspicious time."

Here are some visuals of their exciting ‘vessel trip’ to their wedding destination: