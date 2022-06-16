Kenny Sebastian’s Name on English Exam Paper Goes Viral, Here's How He Reacted

Kenny Sebastian shared how his name appeared on an English term paper.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Wednesday, famous stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian posted a picture of a test paper to his official Instagram account. But what makes it so unique? The comedian was astonished by a question with his name in the paper.
The post was shared approximately 21 hours ago. More than 66,000 people have liked the post since it was posted. It has also received a large number of comments.
He explains how someone sent the photo to him and informed him that he was on their English term paper. He considers it more of an accomplishment than any award.
The comic then provided his own version of the question. ''Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together."5 marks,'he said.
He also jokoed that English was his favourite subject in school, as well as his favourite instructor.
Instagram users were thrilled and commented on the question paper with their hilarious and honest thoughts.
