This Kanpur Start-Up Recycles Temple Waste To Make Incense Sticks

As humanity progresses, one of our biggest problems is waste generation which is taking place in abundance. Phool.co, a Kanpur-based startup, is taking this challenge head on by recycling tonnes of flower waste generated across Uttar Pradesh.

Founded by Ankit Agarwal, Phool.co uses flower-waste to make upcycled and charcoal-free incense sticks. On a daily basis, the start up collects 8.4 tons of floral-waste from temples in the state. These are then handcrafted using a 'Flowercycling' technology. In addition to incense sticks, Phool.co also makes vermicompost and giftboxes.

Phool.co's success is built on the backs of its 73 full-time women employees who have opted for a flowercycling job as opposed to one that involves manual scavenging.

Nargis, Eucalyptus, Jasmine.. Phool.co's incense sticks come in a variety of fragrances. Each box contains 40 sticks and a wooden incense stick holder and costs Rs 165. They also sell incense cones that cost Rs 145.

For Agarwal, the need for an initiative like Phool.co became clear to him on a winter morning in Kanpur when he was sitting by the river Ganges and gazing at the pollution. That's when it clicked that something needed to be done. For the uninitiated, the idea seemed quite ridiculous and most were not ready to give up temple waste. However, with time and effort, people did come around.

Till date, Phool.co has recycled over 11,000 tonnes of flower-waste and continues to do so every day. Their dual objective involves recycling temple waste as well as providing employment to 'vernacular people.'

You can purchase their products on Phool.co's website.