Kamala Harris, Mike Pence & The Fly That Stole The Show

Amisha Zalani

During his confrontation with Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday, Mike Pence got an unsolicited visitor in the form of a large fly that settled on the crisp white hair of the current Vice President's head. The fly, obviously, stole the show, causing social media to explode with witty commentary.

During the debate, Pence debated the grim topic of racial inequality and the reform of the police when the winged opportunist placed itself on top of the man's head. To add to that, the fly remained there for two long minutes making the debate even more comical!

We all know how crucial this debate was but unfortunately, we’ll only remember the fly now, WHAT AN INTRUDER!

Shortly after its grand appearance, the fly also got its own social media account. An account by the name of @MikePenceFly cropped up on Twitter and has over 80,000 followers.