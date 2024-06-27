'Remarkable For Indian Cinema': Netizens Love Deepika, Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas in a poster from Kalki 2898 AD.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@VyjayanthiFilms)
The much-awaited Nag Ashwin directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, released in theatres on Thursday, 27 June. The film boasts of a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan among others. As per reports, the film collected over Rs 8 crore in advance bookings for its opening day.
People have already watched the first show, and many have taken to social media to heap praises on the film.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in 2898 AD. It spans decades, starting from the events of the Mahabharata in the year 3102 BC (the beginning of Kali Yug) to 2898 AD. The story revolves around the "good versus evil" trope and the central character is Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.
