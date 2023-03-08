Juhi Chawla's Miss Universe Video Resurfaces; Fans compare Her to Kiara Advani

Lights, camera, action! It's time to take a trip down memory lane and relive one of the most iconic moments in Indian beauty pageant history. We're talking about the one and only Juhi Chawla, who won the Miss India pageant in 1984 and went on to represent India at the Miss Universe competition.

Recently, an old video of Juhi from the Miss Universe pageant has resurfaced online, and let's just say it's got everyone buzzing. The video features Juhi in the National Costume round, which she won with her stunning pink embroidered lehenga and traditional gold jewelry.

Take a look: