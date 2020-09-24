Navika Kumar Broadcasting WhatsApp Chats Sparks Meme Fest

Friends, there's a new meme in town - Times Now journalist Navika Kumar and her super investigative skills that allow her direct access to highly incriminating WhatsApp chats. Yep.

By now, Times Now is well known for reading out private WhatsApp conversations on prime time television. Very recently, Navika Kumar was seen reading Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp chats on national television. Padukone's name has come up in the ongoing Bollywood drug probe that has gripped the nation and she has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 25 September.

Twitter obviously can't help but ironically marvel at Navika's ability to dig up private WhatsApp chats..