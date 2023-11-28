Jol Bhora to Dilkhush: Kolkata's DAG Event Celebrates the Art of Making Sandesh

In Kolkata, opposite Jorasanko Rajbati (not to be confused with Jorasanko Rajbari), there is roughly a century-year-old dudh pothi named ‘Jorasanko Dudh Babosaye Samity’. It boasts wholesale milk sellers from across Bengal who supply milk to some of the biggest confectionaries in the city.

During one of the events of DAG Kolkata’s third edition of ‘City as a Museum’, which traced Bengal’s rich tradition of integrating art into everyday life, the sellers proudly insisted that the place is the second-largest milk market in India.