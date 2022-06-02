Twitter Reacts as Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial Comes to an End

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The much talked about defamation case filed by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard has finally come to an end. The jury, in its verdict, has awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages. Heard, on the other hand, has been awarded $2 million in compensation.
Even though the case is concluded and Depp and Heard have released their individual statements, a social media trial is still underway. Users have reacted to the verdict, and while some have picked sides, others have addressed the way the media has covered the incident and spoken about the implications of the trial on the victims of domestic abuse, both men and women. Here are some reactions:
