Watch: John Abraham Explains How Heart Attacks Occur, and Twitter Is Baffled

John Abraham on The Kapil Sharma Show.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Have you ever been put on the spot where you just have to say some gibberish to get out that situation? Maybe it was an interview, a viva, or a presentation, but we've all been there, and seemingly, so has John Abraham. Him and Divya Khosla Kumar recently made an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film Satyameva Jayate 2.
In a viral clip from the episode, it is seen how John is explaining how a heart attack occurs. 15 seconds into the clip and you will realise it's the most bizarre stuff ever. We can't even explain what he said because we ourselves don't understand it, so let's hear it from John himself.
Med students on Twitter have officially been triggered. Others are relating to John's bizarre explanation and how they themselves have given vivas like this. Some have even taken pity on the audience and Archana Puran Singh who had to sit through this with a straight face. Overall, Twitter has left no stone unturned when it comes to trolling John.
Confidence is key, right?