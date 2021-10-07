‘Why?’: Twitter Reacts as Jim Corbett May Now Be Called Ramganga National Park

Representational Image. Twitter reacts as Jim Corbett National Park to be renamed as Ramganga National Park.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
Indian politicians strongly believe in the power of changing the names of places such as cities and railway stations as a way to solve many problems. Continuing the tradition is Union Forest and Environment Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey who recently announced that the Jim Corbett National Park will be renamed to Ramganga National Park.
The announcement was made during a visit by the minister to the park on 3 October. A lot of users online have objected to this by saying that merely changing the name does not solve any problems. Others have pointed out that this name change invaldiates the work of Jim Corbett and everything he did for tiger conservation in the country.
Here are some reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined