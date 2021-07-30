Watch: Australian Athlete Uses Condom to Fix Kayak, Ends up Winning Gold

Australian canoeist Jessica Fox used a condom to fix her kayak at the Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@jessfox94)
27-year-old Australian canoeist Jessica Fox recently came up with an innovative idea to fix her kayak, and ended up winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
In fact, Fox won a bronze in the canoe slalom K1 final and along with her gold in the women's C1 canoe slalom. She was seen sliding a condom onto the edge of her kayak before her competition. She explained that the condom helps give a smooth finish to the carbon mixture that was applied at the edge of her kayak.
The video of the same has gone viral on TikTok, where Fox shared it with the caption, "Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs." The video has also been widely shared on Instagram.
Fox revealed that the condom works best because of how stretchable and strong it is. Check out the video here:
When it came to actually looking for a condom, it wouldn't have been that tough for Fox since organisers at Tokyo handed out about 60,000 condoms amid the games. They are not meant to be used at the Olympic Village but instead have been given out to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined