Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunite, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Actors Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt recently reunited for a virtual table read of the 1982 classic teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The table read also included Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia Labeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn but it's Jennifer and Brad that caught their fans' attention. As they virtually read out their scenes together, fans just couldn't keep calm. Take a look:

However, not all fans were on board with the excitement.

This table read was organised by Sean Penn’s non-profit organisation Community Organized Relief Effort. Jennifer read the character of Linda Barrett while Brad Pitt read the character of Brad Hamilton, played by Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold respectively.