Peak Productivity: This Japanese Cafe Won’t Let You Go Until Your Work Is Done

People can come in the cafe, write down their goals, and the staff there will ensure that you don't leave the place before you finish your work. Equipped with high-speed WiFi and self-serving tea and coffee stations, the eatery is frequented by writers, artists, and editors who have found the cafe's recourse helpful.

The cafe is the brainchild of Takuya Kawai, 52, who is a writer himself. He hopes that his cafe helps others like him focus and do their work better.

Patrons can choose different levels of supervision, where a "mild" level indicates check-ins from time to time, "normal" being a check-in every hour, and "hard" meaning someone standing behind you most of the time and ensuring you don't get distracted.