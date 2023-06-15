Japanese Ambassador Announces Pikachu Jet in Delhi; Desi Pokémon Fans Delighted

Japanese Ambassador Announces Pikachu Jet in Delhi; Desi Fans Delighted
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, has captured the hearts of internet users with his delightful culinary journey through the streets of India. Snippets of his gastronomic adventures, including trying golgappas, indulging in a lavish Benarasi thali, and relishing vada pav, have gone viral, making him the new favorite of netizens.
Adding to his popularity, Ambassador Suzuki took to Twitter to announce the inauguration of a unique flight that has sent desi Twitter into a frenzy - a Pokémon-themed one!
The collaboration between The Pokemon Company and All Nippon Airways (ANA) led to the grand celebration of the inaugural flight, named 'Pikachu Jet NH,' at the India Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on June 13.
The Pikachu Jet, operated by Japan's ANA, will connect Haneda Airport in Tokyo to several destinations, including Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, Vancouver, Manila, Sydney, and Honolulu. The adorable Pokemon-themed flight has sparked a wave of excitement among people, who now have a myriad of questions about this unique flying experience.
The internet is abuzz with anticipation, and desi fans of Pokémon are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to soar through the skies aboard the Pikachu Jet.
Here's how they reacted to the Japanese Ambassador's tweet:
