Japanese Man Spends Rs 12 Lakh to Look Like a Dog

Japanese man spends 12 lakh to look like a dog.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A user from Japan recently made headlines after spending Rs 12 lakh to commission a "dog suit", one that would make them look like a dog. Twitter user @toco_eevee had a "lifelong dream" of looking like a dog. Finally, they found an agency called Zeppet that was going to help make their dream come true.
The user has also uploaded a video of their transformation with the caption, "I ordered a costume! Thanks to you, I was able to fulfill my dream of becoming an animal!" They can be seen moving around and lying down like a dog in this video, and they make their paws move around in a style similar to dogs.
The agency, Zeppet, has also posted pictures of the final result.
Netizens obviously didn't know what to make of the news, and here's how they reacted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)