Watch: Jammu Girl Arshiya Sharma Gets Standing Ovation at America's Got Talent

The judges on America's Got Talent (AGT) were left awestruck by the energetic dance moves of a teenage dancer from India, as were the audiences. They praised the young dancer and gave her a standing ovation in a recent episode of AGT 2024. Arshiya Sharma, from Jammu, shared a video of her dance performance at AGT in a recent Instagram post.
The video begins with Arshiya introducing yourself. She said, “I am from Jammu and Kashmir, India. I am a dancer, but I don’t want to be like others. I want to be different. So, I tried incorporating gymnastics and adding some flexible moves into my dance to stand out.”
Arshiya transformed into a scary ghost for her performance, showcasing unique dance moves and gymnastics. The audience and judges were captivated and terrified by her act, especially impressed by her flexibility.
