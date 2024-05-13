'A Powerhouse of Talent': Preity Zinta Praises Manisha Koirala For 'Heeramandi'

Manisha Koirala who recently made her acting comeback with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been receiving acclaim for her impactful performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

On 12 May, in an Instagram post, Koirala recalled her experience of working in Heermandi and reuniting with Bhansali after almost two decades. The actor also shared some stills of her character from the show.

Reacting to the post, Koirala's Dil Se co-star Preity Zinta also took to the comments section to praise her for her role in the show.