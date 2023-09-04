Italian Band Sings Popular Native Song; Netizens Say It's This Aamir Khan Track

Italian group goes viral as they sing a native song resembling a Bollywood track.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A video of an Italian band jamming to a native song went viral after netizens pointed out that it resembled a popular Bollywood track that featured Aamir Khan.
Esteriore Brothers, the band, comprises four brothers who posted a cover of the 1983 superhit 'L’Italiano', composed and performed by Italian singer-songwriter Toto Cutugno.
The netizens pointed out that the Italian song's composition is very similar to Aamir's 'Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha Hai' from the 2001 film Mann. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy and composed by Sanjeev-Darshan.
Have a look at the video here:
Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Is it just me who thought that the tune of this done is the one in India that goes 'nasha ye pyaar ka nasha hai, ye meri baat yaaron maano…' from the movie Mann."
Another user dropped the lyrics of the Indian song in the comments section. Here are some other reactions to the video:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)