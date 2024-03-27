Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Absurd': Internet On Balenciaga Bracelet Looking Like a Roll of Tape

'Absurd': Internet On Balenciaga Bracelet Looking Like a Roll of Tape

Balenciaga has yet again sparked online discussion around their bracelet designed to mimic a roll of clear tape.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Internet On Balenciaga Bracelet Looking Exactly Like A Roll Of Tape.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Internet On Balenciaga Bracelet Looking Exactly Like A Roll Of Tape.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Balenciaga has yet again sparked online discussion with its latest accessory, a bracelet designed to mimic a roll of clear tape, complete with the brand's logo and a hefty price tag of around $4,000.

This unconventional piece debuted during Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, catching the attention of internet users who are now mercilessly mocking it on social media platforms.

One user on X expressed their disbelief, stating, "The luxury fashion house Balenciaga has once again sparked debate with its latest accessory, a bracelet designed to resemble a roll of clear tape, complete with the brand's logo and a hefty price tag of approximately $4,000! This is just insane."

Some others took to social media to talk about the same. Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

Also ReadZomato Row: In A Caste-Coded Society, The Politics Of Who Touches Your Food

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT