Internet In Awe: Video Of Couple Getting Married Amidst Pouring Rain Goes Viral
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
In news that's straight out of a Bollywood movie, a video is going viral showing a couple getting married amidst torrential downpour.
The clip, shared by Instagram user anchor_jk, shows full-fledged wedding proceedings while there's heavy rainfall and an apparent powercut, as a result. But the bride and groom look undeterred, and go through all the wedding rituals...complete with backup dancers and elaborate decor!
Take a look:
The video - which was shared with the text, "Nothing can stop you from marrying your true love" - has garnered over 1.5 million views. While most netizens are in awe of how dream-like the couple's wedding was, others are joking about an old-age Indian superstition which claims that if you eat something directly from the cooking pan, you'll be cursed with rain on your wedding day!
Take a look here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)