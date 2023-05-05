Internet In Awe: Video Of Couple Getting Married Amidst Pouring Rain Goes Viral

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Internet In Awe: Video Of Couple Getting Married Amidst Pouring Rain Goes Viral

An Instagram user commented under the now-viral clip, "Rain made it more magical".
In news that's straight out of a Bollywood movie, a video is going viral showing a couple getting married amidst torrential downpour.

The clip, shared by Instagram user anchor_jk, shows full-fledged wedding proceedings while there's heavy rainfall and an apparent powercut, as a result. But the bride and groom look undeterred, and go through all the wedding rituals...complete with backup dancers and elaborate decor!

Take a look:

The video - which was shared with the text, "Nothing can stop you from marrying your true love" - has garnered over 1.5 million views. While most netizens are in awe of how dream-like the couple's wedding was, others are joking about an old-age Indian superstition which claims that if you eat something directly from the cooking pan, you'll be cursed with rain on your wedding day!

Take a look here:

