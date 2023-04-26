Woman Meets With An Accident Before Wedding; Groom's Gesture Goes Viral

If you live on the internet like we do, you must have heard this incredible story of resilience and love must have popped up on your timeline. Shatakshi, an obstetric physiotherapist, was involved in a terrible accident just days before her wedding. Despite this setback, she remained determined to recover and her partner Prateek was with her every step of the way.

Shatakshi shared her inspiring story on Instagram, posting a touching video montage of her journey to recovery. The footage shows Prateek by her side in the ICU, donating blood for her treatment, and supporting her throughout her recovery.

Take a look: