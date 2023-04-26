Woman Meets With An Accident Before Wedding; Groom's Gesture Goes Viral
(Photo Courtey: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
If you live on the internet like we do, you must have heard this incredible story of resilience and love must have popped up on your timeline. Shatakshi, an obstetric physiotherapist, was involved in a terrible accident just days before her wedding. Despite this setback, she remained determined to recover and her partner Prateek was with her every step of the way.
Shatakshi shared her inspiring story on Instagram, posting a touching video montage of her journey to recovery. The footage shows Prateek by her side in the ICU, donating blood for her treatment, and supporting her throughout her recovery.
Take a look:
After two months, Shatakshi's plaster was finally taken off, and the couple had their engagement ceremony. The video even shows Prateek carrying Shatakshi in his arms during the 'phera' ceremony - a moment that won netizens' hearts.
Since the time of posing, the reel has garnered almost 65K views. Instagram users have been commenting as well, showering the couple with love and admiration.
Check them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)