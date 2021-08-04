‘Felt Unwelcome, Shamed’: Dr Tanaya on Her Experience at Tarun Tahiliani’s Store

Dr Tanaya recently got married, and shared her experience on Instagram. She wrote about how she first approached designer Tarun Tahiliani's store at Ambawatta, New Delhi and felt "unwelcome, body shamed, and unfairly treated" because of being a heavier-than usual bride.

Dr Tanaya had first called out the designer in the caption of her wedding pictures. She praised designer Anita Dongre and her team for their consideration and speedy service, and how welcomed she felt there. She went on to write, "There is SO much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding - I had that too. Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I’d wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again."

Check out her full post here: