Indian-Origin New Zealand MP Takes Oath In Sanskrit, Desis Applaud

Indian-origin MP Gaurav Sharma said he wanted to acknowledge his Indian heritage.

On 25 November, Indian-origin doctor Gaurav Sharma officially became a part of the New Zeland parliament. A video of him from the oath-taking ceremony has gone viral after netizens noticed that he took oath in two languages - Te Reo Māori and Sanskrit. Te Reo Māori is an indigenous language of New Zealand, while Sanskrit is that of India.

Sharing the video on his Facebook page, Sharma wrote about he wanted to acknowledge his Indian heritage during the ceremony. "Today I took my Affirmation of Allegiance to the Crown in Te Reo Māori, to acknowledge tangata whenua, and in Sanskrit, to acknowledge my Indian heritage. I have tried to learn Te Reo in the past through Unitec and learnt Sanskrit when I was in primary and middle school in India."

He further adds, "Sanskrit is a 3500 year old language from which many of the current Indian languages have originated. I have been told today that I am only the second person ever to take Oath/Affirmation in Sanskrit outside of India."

Sharma concluded by saying that he is grateful to be a part of the 53rd Parliament of New Zealand.

Watch the video here:

Gaurav Sharma's decision to pay homage to his Indian heritage was applauded by many Indians. One Facebook user wrote, "Congratulations Dr Gaurav Sharma MP for Hamilton West Migrants are in a dire need of strong representation in NZ Parliament at the moment from a MP. I really wish you will do justice to your position"