Indian Artists Stand In Solidarity With Sanitary Panels Cartoonist

On Tuesday, Attorney General KK Venugopal gave his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against artist Rachita Taneja, who is the creator of webcomic Sanitary Panels. The case against Taneja refers to a series of Sanitary Panels illustrations that comment on the Supreme Court granting bail to Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case from 2014.

After this news broke out, several desi artists started showing support and solidarity to Taneja on social media.

Take a look: