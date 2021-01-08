Army Troops Wade Through Kashmir Snow, Help Carry Pregnant Woman

Amidst the heavy snow in Jammu & Kashmir, army troops in Karalpura in Kupwara came to the rescue of a pregnant woman. Along with a battlefield nursing assistant, the troops carried the pregnant woman on a cot all the way to the main road from her home, reported ANI.
This incident occured on 5 January.
The woman eventually made it to the hospital where she birthed a baby boy.
A video of the troops carrying the woman on the cot was shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence on Twitter. In the video, 4 army personnel can be seen carrying the cot on their shoulders. The caption reads, "Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment. #ArmyForAwam #AmanHaiMuqam"
Here are some images shared by ANI on Twitter:
Social media users lauded the army for their commitment and efforts.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined