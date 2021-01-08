Army Troops Wade Through Kashmir Snow, Help Carry Pregnant Woman

The army personnel helped carry the woman to the main road so she could reach the hospital.
Army Troops Wade Through Kashmir Snow, Help Carry Pregnant Woman | (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Amidst the heavy snow in Jammu & Kashmir, army troops in Karalpura in Kupwara came to the rescue of a pregnant woman. Along with a battlefield nursing assistant, the troops carried the pregnant woman on a cot all the way to the main road from her home, reported ANI.

This incident occured on 5 January.

The army troops had to wade through knee-deep snow for a distance of 2 km.

The woman eventually made it to the hospital where she birthed a baby boy.

A video of the troops carrying the woman on the cot was shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence on Twitter. In the video, 4 army personnel can be seen carrying the cot on their shoulders. The caption reads, "Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment. #ArmyForAwam #AmanHaiMuqam"

Here are some images shared by ANI on Twitter:

Social media users lauded the army for their commitment and efforts.

