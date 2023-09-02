India vs Pakistan: Fans React to Omission of Mohammed Shami

India and Pakistan are locking horns for a Group A Asia Cup clash on Saturday, 2 August. The match is taking place at the Pallekele International Stadium, as the arch-rivals are all set to compete in an ODI clash after almost 4 years. Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first.

The Indian team have picked the pace trio Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, while Mohammed Shami had to sit out. Shami has played 90 ODIs for India, procuring 162 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 5.60 runs per over. Shardul, on the other hand, has 58 wickets to his name in 38 ODI appearances.