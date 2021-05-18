Imphal: Journo's Arrest for Speaking About Cow Dung Sparks Outrage

A journalist from Imphal, Manipur, Kishorechandra Wangkhem was recently arrested for a post on his Facebook wall where he commented on the death of a BJP leader due to COVID-19.

Manipur's BJP President, Saikhon Tikendra Singh, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, and following his death, Wangkhem wrote, “Santhi Sanyung na yadrabo, oh!!! RIP #Rashikang_Kangyet Hayeng nga chaani.” (Cow dung cow urine didn’t work. Groundless argument. Tomorrow I will eat fish.)

Wangkhem's comments come after a lot of claims by various leaders that emphasize on the effectiveness of cow dung and cow urine against COVID-19. His post was found to be insensitive by BJP general secretary P. Premananda Meetei and BJP vice-president Usham Deban, who filed a complaint with the police leading to Wangkhem's arrest.

However, his arrest has spared outrage among netizens since he was only debunking a very dangerous myth. Many claim that his arrest is baseless. Here is how the online community reacted: