'Immersive Entertainer': Netizens All Praise For Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan released in theatres on the occasion of Eid (11 April), and it has been receiving thunderous applause from the audience. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan chronicles the legacy of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whom India went through its 'golden age of football.'

Moviegoers are all praise for Ajay Devgn's performance and the storytelling. One person wrote on X, "After watching Yuva, I always wanted Ajay Devgn to work with Maniratnam in a bigger film like Guru where he gets a meaty role in a classy film. #Maidaan is no Maniratnam film but it comes close esp in the 2nd half, & #ARRahman s soulful score recalls Guru in many scenes & moments."