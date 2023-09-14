IIT Degrees Take Center Stage In Viral Wedding Invitation; Netizens In Splits

IIT Degrees Take Secre Center Stage In Wedding Invite
(Photo Courtesy: X; Altered by The Quint)
Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, this wedding invitation has taken the internet by storm, leaving people in stitches. The caption aptly states, "All you need is love to get married," setting the tone for what's to come.
What makes this invitation truly special is its unconventional twist. Instead of the usual romantic quotes or flowery language, it proudly displays the institutions where the bride and groom acquired their degrees from. Against the groom's name, you'll find "IIT Bombay," while the bride proudly represents "IIT Delhi."
Since its appearance on X, this comically unique wedding card has amassed over 63,000 views, 570 likes, and a plethora of retweets. Netizens couldn't resist sharing their laughter and thoughts in the comments section:
