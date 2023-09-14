Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IIT Degrees Take Center Stage In Viral Wedding Invitation; Netizens In Splits

IIT Degrees Take Center Stage In Viral Wedding Invitation; Netizens In Splits

The viral post has garnered over 63K views and over 570 likes.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

IIT Degrees Take Secre Center Stage In Wedding Invite

|

(Photo Courtesy: X; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>IIT Degrees Take Secre Center Stage In Wedding Invite</p></div>

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, this wedding invitation has taken the internet by storm, leaving people in stitches. The caption aptly states, "All you need is love to get married," setting the tone for what's to come.

What makes this invitation truly special is its unconventional twist. Instead of the usual romantic quotes or flowery language, it proudly displays the institutions where the bride and groom acquired their degrees from. Against the groom's name, you'll find "IIT Bombay," while the bride proudly represents "IIT Delhi."

Since its appearance on X, this comically unique wedding card has amassed over 63,000 views, 570 likes, and a plethora of retweets. Netizens couldn't resist sharing their laughter and thoughts in the comments section:

Also ReadViral Video: SRK Lookalikes Surprise Fans Watching ‘Jawan’ In Film Theatres

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT