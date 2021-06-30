Here's Where You Can Watch Priyadarshan Directorial Hungama 2

Poster for Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan
The much awaited 'sequel' to the 2003 comedy Hungama, titled Hungama 2, is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 23 July.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 promises double the confusion, chaos, and laughter as the first. The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, and others.
The film marks Priyadarshan's directorial comeback to Bollywood after six years, since the 2013 release Rangrezz.
Talking about whether the film's plot is a continuation of the first, he said, "No. It will be a fresh story. We decided to title the new comedy Hungama 2 because the mood of masti, mischief and hungama remain unchanged," he told Eastern Eye.
