‘System Has Collapsed’: Global Media Criticises Govt over COVID

The world is watching as India’s healthcare sector chokes under the second COVID wave in the country, with top hospitals in the capital losing critical patients to an acute oxygen shortage.
SOS calls are pouring in from Delhi’s hospitals daily, as 20 lives were lost in Jaipur Golden Hospital’s critical care unit, on 24 April.
BBC, in a piece titled ‘A nightmare on repeat – India is running out of oxygen again’, pointed to the government’s lack of planning that has now led authorities to scramble for new supply points.
Another video reporting by the BBC showed a harrowing glimpse inside a COVID ward calling it an “unfolding disaster”.
A news segment on India’s second wave that aired on BBC pointed to a serious lack of government regulations, as officials blamed citizens for not adhering to COVID guidelines.
Unlike the country’s mainstream media which has failed to question the state over its lack of leadership in these dire circumstances, the international media is not holding back from calling out the Indian government’s decision-making that allowed large gatherings in election rallies and Kumbh Mela even as the country was facing the second wave.
“Even as cases have climbed, Mr Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties have continued to hold mass rallies with thousands of people unmasked. The government has also allowed an enormous Hindu festival to draw millions of pilgrims despite signs that it has accelerated the spread of the virus,” a report on The New York Times read.
Alarmingly, the second wave is touching new records everyday with a large number of mounting cases, which indicates a high positivity rate.
As even crematoriums are now running out of space, a scathing piece in The Guardian read, “The country has descended into a tragedy of unprecedented proportions.”
It pointed out how the government refused to curtail gatherings even in the middle of rising cases.
In a critical editorial piece which listed the mistakes made by PM Modi’s government in this crisis, The Guardian wrote, “The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with COVID this week.”
Beyond oxygen and hospital beds, India is also short of vaccines even as the government announced vaccination for all about 18 years of age post 1 May. Currently, less than 10 percent of the population has received only the first dose.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined