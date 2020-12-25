Here's How People Got Creative for Their Lockdown Weddings

In the beginning of June this year, Priyanka and Robinson got married at the state borders of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Priyanka is from Mattupetti, Kerala and Robinson hails from Saravanapettai, Coimbatore. Since their wedding took place during the peak of the lockdown, most family members did not get permission to travel across state borders for the wedding.

This just goes to show that while their ceremony had its limitations, their love really knows no bounds!