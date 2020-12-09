Planning or Attending Wedding During COVID? Here’s Your Checklist

Wedding designer Ambika Gupta says, "I think one needs to keep the timelines on track because a lot of things are hard to find and access. One needs to keep enough and more buffer time to make sure that resources such as flowers, clothes and other essentials reach on time because deliveries can be irregular. There is a scarcity of manpower and resources and price points have changed for wedding essentials like flowers. This is because farmers have been hit badly by the pandemic. Also, one must ensure that sanitization protocols at the venue are adequate to keep your guests safe."

She adds, "All clients are different. Some prefer bigger events and others want a more intimate experience. My job is to guide people about the possibilities of exposure in unrestricted events with a large number of guests. I can also convince them that a more intimate and personalised ceremony is the way to go keeping in mind government guidelines etc. But it has been difficult for bigger families who would ideally invite over 5,000 to 7,000 guests. We try to find a middle-ground to deal with such situations."