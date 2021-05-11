Baba Ramdev Mocks Country's Oxygen Shortage, Twitter Reacts

In a video that has surfaced online, Baba Ramdev is seen talking to a crowd and mocking India's oxygen shortage. Commenting on the insufficient cylinders, he says, "People are looking for cylinders outside while God has given you two cylinders right here inside you," he says while referring to one's lungs. "Use them, fool!" he adds.

Not only is he making unscientific claims, but he is also seen downplaying the severity of the country's shortage in terms of hospital beds, medicines, and crematoriums.

"Two cylinders are here (pointing to his lungs), the two doctors are your legs, and two nurses are right here (pointing to his hands)," he said.

Check out the full video here: