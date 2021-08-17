Will Consider It ‘Seva’ if Taliban Kill Me: Last Priest in Kabul Refuses To Flee

One Hindu priest, however, has refused to flee despite being offered help. Pandit Rajesh Kumar is a priest at Rattan Nath Temple in Kabul, and has said that he will not leave this ancestral temple where his elders have served for hundreds of years. He also said, "I will not abandon it (the temple). If Taliban kills me, I (will) consider it my Seva."

He also said that a lot of Hindus and devotees have asked him to come with them, but he does not want to.

His story was shared on Twitter by a user @BhardwajSpeaks. Check it out here: