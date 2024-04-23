The UP Boards Topper’s Achievement Goes Far Beyond Your Archaic Beauty Standards

Let's circle back to the Barbie monologue for a bit – remember Jo Koy's jokes about "method actors"? Now think about how often we got to see women, or people in general, be represented in cinema by people who looked like them. For decades, people have fought for better representation on screen – people rightfully want to see more women, more people of colour, more queer people, just more diversity in general on screen in meaningful roles.

It isn’t an isolated incident; we have an entire trope related to this phenomenon. The “Beautiful All Along” trope in cinema features a female character who goes from ‘nerd’ to ‘hot’ (remember the pretty or smart idea?) after she takes off her specs and lets her hair down (and essentially starts to follow more ‘feminine’ beauty tropes).

From She’s All That to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we’ve watched as people only start to ‘notice’ the women in the story once they’ve had this makeover. They were 'ugly' when they could decide what they wanted to wear and look like but they became absolutely irresistible when they became attractive to the male lead or the 'popular' people.