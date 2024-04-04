Ketchup is a widely popular condiment believed to have originated in America. However, upon closer inspection, it turns out that it actually originated in China.

Daniel Jurafsky fascinatingly unfolds the intriguing history of ketchup and its Chinese origins in his book The Language of Food: A Linguist Reads the Menu. He unpacks the journey of the Chinese sauce from its 'fishy' (it was originally made with fermented fish) origins to its transformation to a tomato-based condiment.

Other than Jurafsky many other historians also arrived at the theory that the word 'ketchup' is a Hokkien word that refers to the word fish sauce. And despite the fact the word caught on, throughout the condiments' adventurous journey traversing Britain and America, the world promptly forgot about its roots.

From its origins as a vital element of Chinese coastal cuisine to its later introduction to Britain, where it underwent a notable change with the replacement of fermented fish by mushrooms and walnuts, this dish has evolved. Today, it is frequently prepared with tomatoes, illustrating the interconnectedness of global culinary traditions and languages