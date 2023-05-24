Watch the Heartwarming Reunion of Siblings After 75 Years at Kartarpur Corridor

Siblings reunite after 75 years at the Kartarpur corrdior
(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)
On Monday, 22 May, Sheikh Abdul Aziz and his sister Mohinder Kaur who were separated during the partition, reunited at the Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
Mohinder Kaur (81) and her family travelled from India to the Kartarpur corridor, while her brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz (78) and his family came from POK. Thanks to social media, the estranged siblings had a heartwarming reunion after 75 years. As the siblings met and embraced each other, tears streamed down their eyes.
Originally hailing from the Indian side of Punjab, the family of Sardar Bhajan Singh was tragically torn apart during the partition. As a result, Sheikh Aziz relocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while his other family members, including his elder sister, remained in India. a
According to Aziz's family member, Imran Sheikh, ever since Aziz moved to Pakistan, he had a longing to reconnect with his family in India. Finally after years of efforts, the two siblings were reunited through a social media post.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)