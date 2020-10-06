Hathras Horror: Politics, Police and Sanskaar

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men on 14 September. She succumbed to her injuries and died at Safdarjung hospital on 29 September.



That’s not it.



She was allegedly cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police at 3am on 30 September without her family’s consent.

What happened after? PM Modi asked for a strict action against the culprits, tweeted Yogi Adityanath.

UP CM’s tweet after the girl who was allegedly gang-raped died in Delhi.

The crime was politicised, UP police didn’t let media or opposition party leaders meet the victim’s family and, of course, some ministers also gave gyaan on how to prevent rape.



In a video released by ANI, BJP MLA Surendra Singh said it’s important that daughters be raised right and that rapes can be prevented if parents teach their daughters to behave well.

“Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It’s only the combination of government & good values that can make this country beautiful.” Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia.

Of course! Once again, some people made it about instilling sankaar into the daughter because all raja betas are born sanskaari, right?



Does this shock you anymore?

