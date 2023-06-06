Groom Glued To Phone While Walking Down The Aisle With Bride; Video Goes Viral
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
The wedding day is said to be the most important day in someone's life. But what happens when technology steals the spotlight?
In a recently surfaced video capturing a wedding ceremony, something unusual caught everyone's attention. As the couple walked down the aisle, hand-in-hand, instead of savoring the moment, the groom was captivated by his mobile phone. Yes, you read that right - his phone!
It seemed like the captivating allure of the digital world was more enticing than his bride or his wedding festivities.
After the traditional wedding rituals were completed, the newlyweds exited the church, symbolizing the start of their journey as a married couple. The now-viral clip showed the groom glued to his phone screen, rather than reveling in the moment.
Of course, this video quickly spread like wildfire on social media, with users expressing their concern and raising the alarm. One Twitter user named Mahuntsu uploaded the video, and the internet wasted no time in sharing their opinions.
Many netizens labeled this behavior as a "major red flag." They questioned whether the groom's incessant attachment to his phone indicated deeper issues within the relationship.
"Guys, y'all are more concerned about the phone. Did y'all see a major red flag there by 0:30? She is getting herself into a mess," one user expressed, echoing the sentiment of many others.
Here's how others reacted: