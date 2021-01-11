Greatest Insult: Vogue Gets Flak For Kamala Harris Cover

On 10 January, Vogue US released two images from their upcoming February issue which will feature Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In one of the photos, Harris is dressed in a blue blazer against an ochre background. In the other, she is sporting a black blazer and black Converse shoes against a pink curtain.

However, these images have sparked a controversy online.

While sharing the photos, Vogue tweeted, "Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis."

Take a look: