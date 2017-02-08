If Jagjit Singh’s Ghazals Were Penned in the Times of Social Media
Some of Jagjit Singh’s iconic ghazals with a twist of social media.
Divya Talwar
What would ghazal king Jagjit Singh be singing in the times of social media. | (Photo: The Quint)
Jagjit Singh’s ghazals always take us back to the times when romance was innocent and love wasn’t as ‘complicated’ as it is in the age of Facebook and Twitter. Today, the keyboard is mightier than the pen. So if the new generation were to interpret some of his lovestruck melodies, here’s what they would sound like.
Jagjit Singh, it’s complicated.
It’s all about ‘likes’ and retweets. (Photo: The Quint)Always makes us wonder, no? (Photo: The Quint)
When you are watching closely, from a distance. (Photo: The Quint)When people leave you wondering where they are. (Photo: The Quint)Ah! Those good old days. (Photo: The Quint)
(This story is from The Quint’s archives. It is being republished to mark Jagjit Singh’s death anniversary.)