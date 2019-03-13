My Lovestruck Parents Were Besotted With Jagjit Singh: Today, I Am

Ever heard of the phrase “coup de foudre?” The first time I came across the term was in the iconic Godfather: part 1. Young Michael Corleone suffers from it when he falls madly in love with Kay. I too had a coup de foudre. It was Corleonesque but was not stimulated by the charms of a man.

Coup de foudre is a French phrase which means – to be hit by lightning.

My Coup de foudre was inspired by music. I grew up listening to diverse forms of music which included film music, classical music, Qawwali, pop English and Hindi music and ghazals.