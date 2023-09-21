Ganpati Celebrations Take a Cosmic Turn with Chandrayaan-3 Themed Pandal
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated with immense fervor across India to honor Lord Ganesha, has taken an interstellar twist this year. As the 10-day festivities kicked off, one of the most captivating themes emerged – Chandrayaan-3, India's triumphant lunar mission.
In Chennai, space enthusiasts are spellbound by a unique pandal in Kilkattalai, inspired by ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. A viral video shared on social media showcases a miniature Chandrayaan-3 rocket placed alongside Lord Ganesha's idol. The liftoff of this tiny model, complete with flames and smoke, beautifully mimics a rocket launch.
Take a look:
This cosmic theme has spread to various cities nationwide, with pandals commemorating India's successful Moon mission, adding an educational and awe-inspiring element to the traditional celebrations.
Since uploading, the viral clip has garnered nearly 444K views and over 5300 likes. Several social media users also left supportive and positive comments.
Check here:
