'Queen is Baa' & Other Desi Reactions to Meghan-Harry Interview
These desi reactions to Meghan-Harry interview will have you laughing out loud.
Deeksha Sharma
Social Buzz
Updated:
These desi reactions to Meghan-Harry interview will have you laughing out loud.
|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, and even days later Twitter can't help but go over the interview and react to it in ways that make us laugh out loud and also discuss all that was revealed. Meghan opened up about private details in the chat and how her life changed after she and Prince Harry got married. Ever since, the internet has been simply obsessed.
Here are some of the comments on the most sensational interview in years.
If Oprah Were a Punjabi Aunty...
If An Indian Channel Edited the Meghan-Harry Interview With Oprah
If Royal Were Indians They'd Know Better
Every Indian Ever!
Rate in the Order of Sex Appeal?
Queen is Baa!
Royals When Watching the Interview
Every Desi Wedding Ever...
Zindagi Mein Agar Kuch Banna Ho, Kuch Haasil Karna Ho...
Indians Watching the Interview...
You Don't Marry a Person, You Marry the Family!
How Can There Not be an Ananya Meme in All of This?