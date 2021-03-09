The Story of House of Windsor Is Kahani Har Desi Ghar Ki

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Meghan and Harry’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has been the only thing everyone’s talk about since it aired on 7 March in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about why they stepped down from their duties, about being trapped in the system, uncalled for character assassination from the press, attacks on her race, and a lot more.
But, when I was watching this hour and a half sit-down interview, I may have said “WHAT?” more than once, or at least as many times as Oprah did. Not because of the shocking revelations made by the ex-royal couple but because their experiences are so DESI, no wonder we desis are so obsessed with this family.
Let me elaborate on the similarities between the royal family and (almost) every desi family ever.
Much like the royals, we are taught to confine all our issues, troubles, sufferings within the four walls, for the sake of our family’s pride and honour.
Chaar deewarein is the shield that protects you from chaar logg ki baatein.
Oh yes! We’re totally obsessed with fair skin just like the royals, especially our grandmothers who believe they can change our naturally brown skin to white, one nuska at a time. Yes, we love brown munde and girls too, but only in song lyrics - IRL, it’s gotta be gora-chitta.
Just like Archie was too dark to be a prince and (almost) every desi girl is too dark to find her “perfect” prince. After all, you gotta be fair to get everything lovely.
According to the royals and (most) desis, mental illness is just a state of mind, not a real illness. You don’t need a therapist or any kind of help to fix yourself, those things are for the weak. These are the kind of things you shouldn’t tell someone who’s struggling with their mental illness.
“She was married to a prince, lived in a palace, travelled the world, she has no reason to be depressed or unhappy even.”, is something I can totally expect people to say after watching the Meghan-Harry interview.
It’s all about loving your parents’... ideologies. This is something you’re taught young, all that is theirs is ours... conditions applied.
“Your family knows and understands what’s best for you, even better than you.”, is something you hear often in every desi house:
We aren’t sure if Kate made Meghan cry or the other way round but hey, that’s the story of every desi joint family ever. Two bahus can’t live in the same house, can they? One will always be the family’s favourite and the other will be the villain.
Unscientific explanation: No matter how successful or independent a woman is, marrying rich is her ultimate life goal. After all, shaadi is the only lottery ticket that can change our fortune.
Meghan’s story is a perfect plot for a blockbuster daily soap. There’s an autocratic sasural and an outsider bahu. If something’s not going right in the fam, obviously the outsider is to be blamed. If she provides a solution, that’s a problem too, because she’d be interfering in the family’s “internal matter”. Between all this drama, there’s a man who’s trying hard to keep his mother and wife happy.
You don’t just marry a person, you marry the family. Keh diya na... bass keh diya!
Meghan said that she was aware that her wedding was a ‘spectacle for the world’ and it wasn’t about them at all, and I can’t describe desi weddings better. I mean, how many couples do we know who actually have a good time at their wedding? Half the time, they are just nervous about everything going right and the other half is spent thinking about whether the guests liked the food or no.
We feel you, Meghan.
Published: 09 Mar 2021,04:21 PM IST