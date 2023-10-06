Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019From Laborer to Asian Games Medalist: Ram Baboo's Journey of Grit and Glory

From Laborer to Asian Games Medalist: Ram Baboo's Journey of Grit and Glory




(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

Asian Games bronze medalist Ram Baboo's inspiring journey from a laborer to a successful athlete is gaining recognition. Hailing from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, Baboo began as a marathon runner but switched to race walking, achieving national success.

To fund his training, he worked as a waiter and courier packager in Varanasi. During the pandemic, he joined manual labor under the MNREGA scheme to support his family.

A viral video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan has highlighted Baboo's remarkable determination and success. Take a look:

The post has received over 287.3K views and numerous comments, praising his achievements.

Take a look:

