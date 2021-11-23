Get GK Questions Right, & This Bengal Man Will Give You a Free Autorickshaw Ride

One such passenger of his, Sankalan Sarkar and his wife who were lucky enough to come across this unique offer shared the story on Facebook. Sarkar talked about how they were amused at the Karmakar's offer, and decided to play.

His first question for the couple was "Who was the singer of Jana Gana Mana Adhi?" At this point, the passengers thought he was joking. However, they were humbled by the next question when they were asked who was the first CM of West Bengal.

Having guessed B C Ray, the couple had answered wrong. A few other questions were asked from both sides. "This Vikram-Betaal thing went on for some more time. From Sridevi’s birthdate to the world’s first test-tube baby, we covered a wide range of topics. I asked him one or two, and he answered them all. I was impressed," wrote Sarkar in his post.

After the exchange was over, Karmakar spoke about himself and told the couple that he had dropped out of school in the sixth grade but that he still had a profound interest in reading.

He also spoke about how he celebrated the birthday of a great personality each day, and that it was Tipu Sultan's birthday today. He even had a laminated picture of him in his windshield.

"Over time, the likes of Stephen Hawking, Albert Einstein, Manohar Aich, Kalpana Chawla and many more have found space on his Toto," reveals Sarkar's post.

Karmakar is also famous as "Adbhut Totowala" and reveals that even though he is born Hindu, he likes wearing a Muslim skullcap sometimes.

His story elated a lot of users on the platform who spoke about how innovative the idea was and how it was a very unexpected encounter.

Check out the full post here: